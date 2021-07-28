Flood Advisory issued July 28 at 12:49PM MDT until July 28 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Northwestern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona…

West Central La Paz County in west central Arizona…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 300 PM MST /300 PM PDT/.

* At 1149 AM MST /1149 AM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain.

Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the

advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Blythe, Quartzsite and Ehrenberg.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Ehrenberg Wash, Cholla Wash, La, Goodman Wash, Paz Wash, La, Tyson

Wash, French Creek, Colorado River, Weaver Wash, Limekiln Wash and

Lake Wash.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.