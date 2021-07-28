Flood Advisory issued July 28 at 12:59PM PDT until July 28 at 4:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 400 PM PDT.
* At 1259 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms south of Joshua Tree. Minor flooding is likely to
begin shortly…Especially along Park Blvd and Indian Cove Roads
south of Highway 62. Additional flooding may impact Highway 62
between Twentynine Palms and Yucca Valley. Between 0.5 and 1 inch
of rain has fallen south of Joshua Tree.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Joshua Tree Lake Campground and Joshua Tree.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Comments