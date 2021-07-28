Flood Advisory issued July 28 at 3:47PM PDT until July 28 at 6:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas
for…
Riverside County in southern California…
* Until 645 PM PDT.
* At 347 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding.
Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in Palm
Canyon wash and Omstott Creek. Between 0.25 and 0.75 inches of
rain have fallen.
* Water flows down into the western Coachella Valley.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Southeastern Palm Springs, eastern Anza, Cathedral City, Palm
Desert, Rancho Mirage, Hwy 74 Between Anza And Palm Desert, Hwy 74
Between Mountain Center And Anza, La Quinta, Indian Wells and
Santa Rosa Mountain.
Palm Canyon wash and Omstott Creek is the most likely place to
experience minor flooding.
Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Comments