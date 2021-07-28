Flood Advisory issued July 28 at 3:47PM PDT until July 28 at 6:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas

for…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 645 PM PDT.

* At 347 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding.

Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in Palm

Canyon wash and Omstott Creek. Between 0.25 and 0.75 inches of

rain have fallen.

* Water flows down into the western Coachella Valley.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Southeastern Palm Springs, eastern Anza, Cathedral City, Palm

Desert, Rancho Mirage, Hwy 74 Between Anza And Palm Desert, Hwy 74

Between Mountain Center And Anza, La Quinta, Indian Wells and

Santa Rosa Mountain.

Palm Canyon wash and Omstott Creek is the most likely place to

experience minor flooding.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.