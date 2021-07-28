Flood Advisory issued July 28 at 4:07PM PDT until July 28 at 7:15PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Riverside County in southern California…
* Until 715 PM PDT.
* At 407 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. This includes Black Eagle Mine Road.
Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Eastern Joshua Tree National Park.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.
Comments