Flood Advisory issued July 28 at 5:05PM PDT until July 28 at 6:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

At 505 PM PDT, Earlier doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding.

Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in Palm

Canyon wash and Omstott Creek. Between 0.25 and 0.75 inches of rain

have fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Southeastern Palm Springs, eastern Anza, Cathedral City, Palm

Desert, Rancho Mirage, Hwy 74 Between Anza And Palm Desert, Hwy 74

Between Mountain Center And Anza, La Quinta, Indian Wells and Santa

Rosa Mountain.

Palm Canyon wash and Omstott Creek is the most likely place to

experience minor flooding.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.