Flood Advisory issued July 28 at 5:05PM PDT until July 28 at 6:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 505 PM PDT, Earlier doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding.
Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in Palm
Canyon wash and Omstott Creek. Between 0.25 and 0.75 inches of rain
have fallen.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Southeastern Palm Springs, eastern Anza, Cathedral City, Palm
Desert, Rancho Mirage, Hwy 74 Between Anza And Palm Desert, Hwy 74
Between Mountain Center And Anza, La Quinta, Indian Wells and Santa
Rosa Mountain.
Palm Canyon wash and Omstott Creek is the most likely place to
experience minor flooding.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
