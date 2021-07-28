Flood Advisory issued July 28 at 6:31PM PDT until July 28 at 7:15PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 631 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. This includes Black Eagle Mine Road.

Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Eastern Joshua Tree National Park.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.