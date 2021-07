Weather Alerts

At 907 AM MST/907 AM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong

thunderstorm 9 miles west of Quartzsite, or 31 miles south of Parker,

moving northwest at 15 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Blythe, Quartzsite and Ehrenberg.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 4 and 15.

CA Route 95 between mile markers 4 and 24.