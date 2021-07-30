Flash Flood Warning issued July 30 at 2:48PM PDT until July 30 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
East Central San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 600 PM PDT.
* At 248 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain near Landers with storms building southeast toward
Yucca Valley and Joshua Tree. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Yucca Valley, Joshua Tree and Joshua Tree Lake Campground.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
