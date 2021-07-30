Flash Flood Warning issued July 30 at 3:42PM PDT until July 30 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

At 342 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated a line of thunderstorms

producing heavy rain between Landers and Joshua Tree. A storm

spotter in Landers reported around 0.75 inch of rain in 30 minutes.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Yucca Valley, Joshua Tree and Joshua Tree Lake Campground.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.