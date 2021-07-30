Flash Flood Warning issued July 30 at 3:43PM PDT until July 30 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

At 343 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1

inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Temecula, Anza, Hemet, Aguanga, Hwy 79 Between Oak Grove And

Aguanga, Palomar Mountain, Palomar Mountain State Park, Hwy 79

Between Warner Springs And Oak Grove, S7 – East Grade Rd, Oak

Grove, Sage, Cahuilla Indian Reservation, Pauma Valley, La Jolla

Indian Reservation, Lake Skinner Recreation Area and Winchester.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Doane Creek, Seco Creek, Arroyo, Cedar Creek, Harrison Canyon, San

Luis Rey River, Temecula Creek, Chihuahua Creek, Pauma Creek, West

Fork San Luis Rey River, Yuima Creek, Long Canyon, Kohler Canyon,

French Creek, Iron Spring Canyon, Potrero Creek, Cooper Canyon,

Lion Creek, Bear Canyon, Cow Canyon and Iron Springs Creek.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.