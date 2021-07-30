Flash Flood Warning issued July 30 at 3:48PM PDT until July 30 at 6:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 645 PM PDT.

* At 348 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain

have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 3 inches in 2

hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Southeastern Palm Springs, Anza, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Mt San

Jacinto State Park, Hwy 243 Between Banning And Idyllwild, Hwy 74

Between Mountain Center And Anza, Hwy 74 Between Anza And Palm

Desert, Mountain Center, Hwy 74 Between Hemet And Mountain Center,

Aguanga, Lake Hemet, Cahuilla Indian Reservation, Santa Rosa

Mountain and Sage.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Temecula Creek, Chihuahua Creek, Iron Spring Canyon, Cooper Canyon

and Coyote Creek.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.