Flash Flood Warning issued July 30 at 3:48PM PDT until July 30 at 6:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Riverside County in southern California…
* Until 645 PM PDT.
* At 348 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain
have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 3 inches in 2
hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Southeastern Palm Springs, Anza, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Mt San
Jacinto State Park, Hwy 243 Between Banning And Idyllwild, Hwy 74
Between Mountain Center And Anza, Hwy 74 Between Anza And Palm
Desert, Mountain Center, Hwy 74 Between Hemet And Mountain Center,
Aguanga, Lake Hemet, Cahuilla Indian Reservation, Santa Rosa
Mountain and Sage.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Temecula Creek, Chihuahua Creek, Iron Spring Canyon, Cooper Canyon
and Coyote Creek.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
