Flash Flood Warning issued July 30 at 4:07PM PDT until July 30 at 7:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
West Central Clark County in southern Nevada…
* Until 715 PM PDT.
* At 407 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Sandy Valley and Goodsprings.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
