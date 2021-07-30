Flash Flood Warning issued July 30 at 5:24PM PDT until July 30 at 9:30PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Riverside County in southern California…
* Until 930 PM PDT.
* At 524 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Chiriaco Summit and Cottonwood Visitor Center.
This includes the following highways…
CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 74 and 83.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Comments