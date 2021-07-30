Flash Flood Warning issued July 30 at 5:42PM PDT until July 30 at 7:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 542 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Sandy Valley and Goodsprings.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.