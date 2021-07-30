Flash Flood Warning issued July 30 at 5:43PM PDT until July 30 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 543 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have
fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in
portions of western Joshua Tree National Park. Road crossings could
have swiftly flowing water.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Key View.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.