Flash Flood Warning issued July 30 at 5:52PM PDT until July 30 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Riverside County in southern California…
* Until 1000 PM PDT.
* At 552 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Desert Center.
This includes the following highways…
CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 100 and 105…and
between mile markers 89 and 92.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
