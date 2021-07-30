Flash Flood Warning issued July 30 at 5:53PM PDT until July 30 at 6:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 553 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms had ended
across the warned area, however rain showers are continuing and
could exacerbate any ongoing flooding problems, therefore the
warning will remain in effect.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Southeastern Palm Springs, Anza, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Mt San
Jacinto State Park, Hwy 243 Between Banning And Idyllwild, Hwy 74
Between Mountain Center And Anza, Hwy 74 Between Anza And Palm
Desert, Mountain Center, Hwy 74 Between Hemet And Mountain Center,
Aguanga, Lake Hemet, Cahuilla Indian Reservation, Santa Rosa
Mountain and Sage.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Temecula Creek, Chihuahua Creek, Iron Spring Canyon, Cooper Canyon
and Coyote Creek.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.