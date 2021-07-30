Flash Flood Warning issued July 30 at 6:37PM PDT until July 30 at 9:30PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 637 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have

fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in

the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Chiriaco Summit and Cottonwood Visitor Center.

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 74 and 83.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.