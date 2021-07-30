Flash Flood Warning issued July 30 at 6:49PM PDT until July 30 at 11:15PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

North Central Imperial County in southeastern California…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 1115 PM PDT.

* At 649 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Bombay Beach, Slab City, Niland and Imperial Hot Mineral Springs.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.