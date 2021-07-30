Flash Flood Warning issued July 30 at 7:11PM PDT until July 30 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 711 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have

fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the

warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Desert Center.

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 100 and 105…and

between mile markers 89 and 92.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.