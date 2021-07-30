Flash Flood Warning issued July 30 at 7:15PM PDT until July 30 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 715 PM PDT, Earlier today thunderstorms across the warned area

produced between 1 and 2 inches of rainfall. Washes are likely

flowing along Park Blvd within the national park.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Key View.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.