Flash Flood Warning issued July 30 at 7:15PM PDT until July 30 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
RRA
At 715 PM PDT, Earlier today thunderstorms across the warned area
produced between 1 and 2 inches of rainfall. Washes are likely
flowing along Park Blvd within the national park.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Key View.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.