Flood Advisory issued July 30 at 1:41PM PDT until July 30 at 5:30PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 530 PM PDT.

* At 141 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Big Bear City, Onyx Summit, Mount San Gorgonio, Forest Falls,

eastern Lucerne Valley, Big Bear Lake, Hwy 38 Between Onyx Summit

And Sugarloaf, Baldwin Lake, Hwy 18 Between Baldwin Lake And

Lucerne Valley, Hwy 38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx Summit, Woodlands,

Heart Bar Campground, Barton Flats Campground and Fawnskin.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. Some minor

rockslides have been reported in the area.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.