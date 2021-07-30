Flood Advisory issued July 30 at 2:48PM PDT until July 30 at 5:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Riverside County in southern California…
* Until 545 PM PDT.
* At 248 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen near Idyllwild.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Northwestern Palm Springs, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Mt San Jacinto
State Park, Hwy 243 Between Banning And Idyllwild, southwestern
Desert Hot Springs, Mountain Center, Hwy 74 Between Hemet And
Mountain Center, Cabazon, Whitewater, Hwy 74 Between Mountain
Center And Anza, Valle Vista, North Palm Springs, East Hemet, Lake
Hemet, Saboba Indian Reservation, Morongo Indian Reservation and
Sage.
Flooding may develop near the Apple Fire Burn Scar as runoff
develops.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
