Flood Advisory issued July 30 at 2:54PM PDT until July 30 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 600 PM PDT.

* At 254 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Eastern Lucerne Valley, Johnson Valley, northern Pioneertown and

northern Rimrock.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.