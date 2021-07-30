Flood Advisory issued July 30 at 3:07PM PDT until July 30 at 5:30PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 307 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain at times due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Big Bear City, Onyx Summit, Mount San Gorgonio, Forest Falls,
eastern Lucerne Valley, Big Bear Lake, Hwy 38 Between Onyx Summit
And Sugarloaf, Baldwin Lake, Hwy 18 Between Baldwin Lake And
Lucerne Valley, Hwy 38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx Summit, Woodlands,
Heart Bar Campground, Barton Flats Campground and Fawnskin.
Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
