Flood Advisory issued July 30 at 5:13PM PDT until July 30 at 7:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 715 PM PDT.
* At 513 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain falling south of
Highway 62 near Twentynine Palms due to thunderstorms. Minor
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory
area.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Twentynine Palms and Twentynine Palms Airport.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Comments