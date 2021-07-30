Flood Advisory issued July 30 at 5:13PM PDT until July 30 at 7:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 715 PM PDT.

* At 513 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain falling south of

Highway 62 near Twentynine Palms due to thunderstorms. Minor

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory

area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Twentynine Palms and Twentynine Palms Airport.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.