Flood Advisory issued July 30 at 6:13PM PDT until July 30 at 7:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 613 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain associated with
thunderstorms south of Highway 62, near Twentynine Palms have
weakened. However, minor flooding of normally dry washes is ongoing
or expected to begin shortly.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Twentynine Palms and Twentynine Palms Airport.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
