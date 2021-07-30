Flood Advisory issued July 30 at 6:13PM PDT until July 30 at 7:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

At 613 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain associated with

thunderstorms south of Highway 62, near Twentynine Palms have

weakened. However, minor flooding of normally dry washes is ongoing

or expected to begin shortly.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Twentynine Palms and Twentynine Palms Airport.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.