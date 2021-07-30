Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 30 at 1:14PM PDT until July 30 at 2:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona…

Eastern San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 215 PM PDT/215 PM MST/.

* At 114 PM PDT/114 PM MST/, a severe thunderstorm was located near

Three Dunes Campground, or 8 miles southeast of Lake Havasu City,

moving northwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Lake Havasu City, Three Dunes Campground, Cattail Cove State Park,

Desert Hills and Black Meadow Landing Campground.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.