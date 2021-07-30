Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 30 at 1:51PM PDT until July 30 at 2:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

At 149 PM PDT/149 PM MST/, a severe thunderstorm was located over

Lake Havasu City, moving northwest at 15 mph. The storm has now

collapsed. Severe outflow winds remain possible.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Lake Havasu City, Three Dunes Campground, Cattail Cove State Park,

Desert Hills and Black Meadow Landing Campground.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.