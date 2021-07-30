Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 30 at 3:17PM PDT until July 30 at 4:15PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 415 PM PDT.

* At 316 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hwy 74

Between Mountain Center And Anza, or near Anza, moving southeast at

5 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Southeastern Palm Springs, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Anza, Hwy 243

Between Banning And Idyllwild, Hwy 74 Between Hemet And Mountain

Center, Hwy 74 Between Anza And Palm Desert, Hwy 74 Between

Mountain Center And Anza, Mountain Center, Cahuilla Indian

Reservation and Lake Hemet.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.