Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 30 at 6:11PM PDT until July 30 at 7:30PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 730 PM PDT.

* At 611 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chiriaco

Summit, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Desert Center and Chiriaco Summit.

* This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 81 and 112.

CA Route 177 between mile markers 1 and 5.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.