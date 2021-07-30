Special Weather Statement issued July 30 at 2:24PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 224 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Ocotillo, moving west at 10 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Plaster City, Ocotillo, Dixieland and Coyote Wells.

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 8 near mile marker 1, and between mile markers 3 and

30.

CA Route 98 between mile markers 1 and 21.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.