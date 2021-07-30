Special Weather Statement issued July 30 at 2:59PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 258 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Mountain Spring, or 7 miles east of I-8 Between Boulevard And

Imperial County Line, moving west at 10 mph. Additional

thunderstorms in northern Mexico may send strong gusty outflow winds

toward the north.

Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Plaster City, Ocotillo, Dixieland and Coyote Wells.

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 8 near mile marker 1, and between mile markers 3 and

30.

CA Route 98 between mile markers 1 and 21.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.