Special Weather Statement issued July 30 at 4:20PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 419 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 22
miles northeast of Holtville, or 24 miles east of Brawley, moving
northwest at 5 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Glamis.
This includes CA Route 78 between mile markers 29 and 44.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Comments