Special Weather Statement issued July 30 at 4:20PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 419 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 22

miles northeast of Holtville, or 24 miles east of Brawley, moving

northwest at 5 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Glamis.

This includes CA Route 78 between mile markers 29 and 44.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.