Special Weather Statement issued July 30 at 4:37PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 437 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles west of Cottonwood Visitor Center, or 13 miles northeast of

Coachella, moving west at 10 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of Riverside County.

This includes CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 74 and 77.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.