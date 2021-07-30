Special Weather Statement issued July 30 at 5:20PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 519 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles northeast of Cottonwood Visitor Center, or 10 miles north of

Chiriaco Summit, moving northwest at 10 mph.

Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm. Blowing dust and reduced visibilities down to 1 mile will

also be possible.

Locations impacted include…

Desert Center, Chiriaco Summit, Cottonwood Visitor Center and Key

View.

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 77 and 108.

CA Route 177 between mile markers 1 and 5.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.