Special Weather Statement issued July 30 at 5:48PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 448 PM MST/448 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong

thunderstorm 21 miles northeast of Holtville, or 24 miles east of

Brawley. This storm was nearly stationary.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Andrade and Glamis.

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 82 and 92.

CA Route 78 between mile markers 21 and 50.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.