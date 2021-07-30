Special Weather Statement issued July 30 at 7:31PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 629 PM MST/629 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong

thunderstorm 8 miles east of San Luis, or 10 miles southeast of

Somerton, moving south at 40 mph.

Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Yuma, Somerton, Martinez Lake, Gadsden, Fortuna Foothills, San Luis,

Wellton, Gordon’s Well, Kinter, Algodones Dunes, Andrade,

Winterhaven, Araby, Blaisdell, Ligurta and Glamis.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 1 and 32.

CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 59 and 96.

AZ Route 95 between mile markers 29 and 49.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.