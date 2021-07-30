Storms possible into tomorrow

Weather Alerts

Increasing monsoon humidity works its way back into the Valley this afternoon and ups the chance of showers and thunderstorms through tomorrow afternoon. Future dew points show the increased potential for rain.

Because of that, a Flash Flood Watch covers much of the Desert Southwest, and while the Valley is not included, areas of Eastern Riverside County are.

Thunderstorms already in play to our Northeast are likely to provide us with some storm activity in the Valley later this afternoon, so be aware of the potential for wet roads and lightning.

Rainfall totals will be small unless storms linger over a particular area, so don't expect a lot of rain.

By Sunday, the humidity drops and highs climb back to seasonal norms (or above) well into next week.

