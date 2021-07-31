Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 4:48PM PDT until July 31 at 8:45PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 845 PM PDT.

* At 448 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Porcupine Wash in Joshua Tree National Park

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.