Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 4:48PM PDT until July 31 at 8:45PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Riverside County in southern California…
* Until 845 PM PDT.
* At 448 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Porcupine Wash in Joshua Tree National Park
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
