Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 5:59PM PDT until July 31 at 8:45PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 559 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have
fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Porcupine Wash in Joshua Tree National Park.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.