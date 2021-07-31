Flood Advisory issued July 31 at 1:14PM PDT until July 31 at 4:15PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Riverside County in southern California…
North Central San Diego County in southwestern California…
* Until 415 PM PDT.
* At 114 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Southeastern Palm Springs, Anza, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Mt San
Jacinto State Park, Hwy 243 Between Banning And Idyllwild, Valley
Center, Hwy 74 Between Mountain Center And Anza, Hwy 79 Between
Warner Springs And Oak Grove, Hwy 79 Between Oak Grove And
Aguanga, Hwy 74 Between Anza And Palm Desert, Warner Springs,
Mountain Center, Aguanga, Hwy 74 Between Hemet And Mountain
Center, S7 – East Grade Rd, Palomar Mountain, Lake Henshaw, Hwy 79
Between Santa Ysabel And Warner Springs, Palomar Mountain State
Park and Hwy S2 Between Hwy 79 And Hwy 78.
In steep terrain, it is common to have mud, rocks and debris
impacting roadways during showers or thunderstorms. Motorists are
encouraged to exercise caution in those areas.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.
