Flood Advisory issued July 31 at 1:14PM PDT until July 31 at 4:15PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Riverside County in southern California…

North Central San Diego County in southwestern California…

* Until 415 PM PDT.

* At 114 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Southeastern Palm Springs, Anza, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Mt San

Jacinto State Park, Hwy 243 Between Banning And Idyllwild, Valley

Center, Hwy 74 Between Mountain Center And Anza, Hwy 79 Between

Warner Springs And Oak Grove, Hwy 79 Between Oak Grove And

Aguanga, Hwy 74 Between Anza And Palm Desert, Warner Springs,

Mountain Center, Aguanga, Hwy 74 Between Hemet And Mountain

Center, S7 – East Grade Rd, Palomar Mountain, Lake Henshaw, Hwy 79

Between Santa Ysabel And Warner Springs, Palomar Mountain State

Park and Hwy S2 Between Hwy 79 And Hwy 78.

In steep terrain, it is common to have mud, rocks and debris

impacting roadways during showers or thunderstorms. Motorists are

encouraged to exercise caution in those areas.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.