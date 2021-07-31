Flood Advisory issued July 31 at 12:43PM PDT until July 31 at 3:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Riverside County in southern California…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 345 PM PDT.
* At 1243 PM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small
stream flooding.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Big Bear City, Onyx Summit, northern Mount San Gorgonio, Big Bear
Lake, Hwy 38 Between Onyx Summit And Sugarloaf, Baldwin Lake, Hwy
38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx Summit, Seven Oaks, Hwy 18 Between
Baldwin Lake And Lucerne Valley, Woodlands, Heart Bar Campground,
Barton Flats Campground and Fawnskin.
In steep terrain, it is common to have mud, rocks and debris
impacting roadways during showers or thunderstorms. Motorists are
encouraged to exercise caution in those areas.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.
