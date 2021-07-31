Flood Advisory issued July 31 at 2:49PM PDT until July 31 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 600 PM PDT.

* At 249 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Hesperia, Apple Valley, Lake Arrowhead, Lucerne Valley, Hwy 18

Between Running Springs And Big Bear, Hwy 173 Between Lake

Arrowhead And Hesperia, Green Valley Lake and Cedar Glen.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.