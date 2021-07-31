Flood Advisory issued July 31 at 2:49PM PDT until July 31 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 600 PM PDT.
* At 249 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Hesperia, Apple Valley, Lake Arrowhead, Lucerne Valley, Hwy 18
Between Running Springs And Big Bear, Hwy 173 Between Lake
Arrowhead And Hesperia, Green Valley Lake and Cedar Glen.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.
