Flood Advisory issued July 31 at 5:50PM PDT until July 31 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Riverside County in southern California…

Northeastern San Diego County in southwestern California…

* Until 900 PM PDT.

* At 550 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Northern Borrego Springs, Borrego Palm Canyon, Hwy S22 Between

Ranchita And Borrego Springs and Los Coyotes Indian Reservation.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.