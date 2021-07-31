Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 3:47PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 347 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles northwest of Cottonwood Visitor Center, or 14 miles northwest

of Chiriaco Summit, moving north at 5 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Cottonwood Visitor Center.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.