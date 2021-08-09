Flash Flood Warning issued August 9 at 2:37PM PDT until August 9 at 5:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 545 PM PDT.
* At 237 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.25 inches of
rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly around Twentynine palms and along Highway 62.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Twentynine Palms and Twentynine Palms Airport.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
