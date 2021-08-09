Flash Flood Warning issued August 9 at 2:37PM PDT until August 9 at 5:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 545 PM PDT.

* At 237 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.25 inches of

rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly around Twentynine palms and along Highway 62.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Twentynine Palms and Twentynine Palms Airport.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.