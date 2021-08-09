Flash Flood Warning issued August 9 at 3:09PM PDT until August 9 at 6:45PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 309 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have

fallen. Flash flooding is likely ongoing.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

roads, and low lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

northwest portions of Joshua Tree National Park including the

north entrance to the Park near 29 Palms.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.