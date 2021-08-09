Flash Flood Warning issued August 9 at 3:30PM PDT until August 9 at 5:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 330 PM PDT, Thunderstorm activity continues to develop eastward
across Twentynine Palms and West Wind Aero. Reports of minor
flooding along area roadways has been received…particularly along
Highway 62 and Amboy Roads. Flash flooding remains possible through
this evening.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Twentynine Palms and Twentynine Palms Airport.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Comments