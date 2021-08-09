Flash Flood Warning issued August 9 at 3:49PM PDT until August 9 at 5:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

At 349 PM PDT, CHP has reported areas of severe flooding…

particularly on highway 62 near mile marker 42 east of Twentynine

Palms. Additional flooding is ongoing along low water crossings on

Amboy Road. Continue to heed road closures and avoid areas of water

drainage and low water crossings.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Twentynine Palms and Twentynine Palms Airport.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.